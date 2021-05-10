The Choctaw Nation Election Board details how eligible tribal members can register to vote for the upcoming tribal council elections in districts across the tribe's 10-and-a-half county area.
1. Who is eligible to vote in Choctaw Nation tribal council elections?
All tribal members of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to vote in tribal elections following completion of the voter registration form.
2. When is the deadline to register as a voter?
There is no deadline before the election as the Choctaw Nation permits same day registration.
3. How can eligible voters register in person or by mail?
Eligible tribal members may submit a voter registration form obtained online at www.choctawnation.com/vote or from a community center and address it to: Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Attn: Voter Registration, P.O. Box 1210 Durant, OK 74702.
Tribal members may also go to any open voting location during the early voting period or Election Day to complete a voter registration form. Keep in mind that there may be a waiting period to process your form before receiving a ballot during same day registration. Wait times vary depending on the volume of participants in same day registration.
4. Where can eligible voters get more information on elections?
Voters can get more information regarding tribal elections by visiting www.choctawnation.com/vote.
5. How can I update my voter information?
Information can be updated by mailing in a new voter registration form to the Choctaw Nation Election Board or information can be updated during in person voting.
