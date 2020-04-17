The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention details who is at higher risk during the coronavirus pandemic.
1. Who is at higher risk?
• People aged 65 years and older
• People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility
• People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including:
• People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
• People who have serious heart conditions
• People who are immunocompromised
• Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised, including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications
• People with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] ≥40)
• People with diabetes
• People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis
• People with liver disease
2. What should I do if I'm at higher risk?
• Stock up on supplies
• Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others
• When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick
• Limit close contact and wash your hands often
• Avoid crowds, cruise travel, and non-essential travel
• If there is an outbreak in your community, stay home as much as possible.
3. Are there medications I should avoid if I have COVID-19?
Currently, there is no evidence to show that taking ibuprofen or naproxen can lead to a more severe infection of COVID-19.
People with high blood pressure should take their blood pressure medications, as directed, and work with their healthcare provider to make sure that their blood pressure is as well controlled as possible. Any changes to your medications should only be made by your healthcare provider.
4. What about underlying conditions that aren't listed?
Based on available information, adults aged 65 years and older and people of any age with underlying medical conditions included on this list are at higher risk for severe illness and poorer outcomes from COVID-19. CDC is collecting and analyzing data regularly and will update the list when we learn more. People with underlying medical conditions not on the list might also be at higher risk and should consult with their healthcare provider if they are concerned.
5. Are people with disabilities at higher risk?
Severity typically means how much impact the illness or condition has on your body’s function. You should talk with your healthcare provider if you have a question about your health or how your health condition is being managed.
