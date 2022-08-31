The following musical artists will be featured at this year's Choctaw Nation Labor Day Festival in Tvshka Homma
1. Jeremy Rowe
Rowe, an Oklahoma Nnative, began his music career in 2019 with his first release, "Gone" inspired by a painful divorce. Jeremy now resides in Edmond, OK, with his lovely wife, Tisha, with 5 amazing kids, and is expecting a sixth child in May of 2022. Being a Jeep owner himself and growing up in a Jeep enthusiast family, he naturally wrote a song about the Jeep lifestyle called "Jeep Thang," which opened the doors to the Jeep nation worldwide. He’s performed for large groups of Jeepers, opening for legends like 90s country band Shenandoah, and continues to write songs for the niche community of Jeepers and the Off-Road community.
Rowe is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. Saturday.
2. Clint Black
Having sold over 20 million records, earning 22 #1 career singles, nearly two dozen gold and platinum awards (U.S. and Canada), a Grammy Award, numerous CMA, ACM and American Music Awards, and being honored with at star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Clint Black has had one of the most storied careers in modern music. The Houston raised musician has certainly come a long way from the Texas nightclub circuit where he first began.
Black is scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. Saturday.
3. Jerry Tims
Jerry Tims Music has created a style of its own which includes gospel, country, inspirationals, contemporary and blues all crammed into one. Influences comes from the sounds of the The Hinsons, The Crabb Family, Marc Broussard, Rascall Flatts. Original lyrics except just on a couple of numbers, Jerry Tims has found his niche and the results are extraordinary. If you are going through times of trials, heartaches or question life in general, you will love the new project, Keep Pressing On. The songs are to give you hope, and to encourage anyone that they can make it through any trial.
Tims is scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday
4. The Martins
Siblings, Joyce, Jonathan and Judy, collectively known as The Martins, have enjoyed count- less radio hits and performances at concert halls, arenas, auditoriums and churches worldwide. During the 1990s, The Martins rose to national and international success, showcasing their stunning and distinctive harmonies before a vast array of audiences, from legendary singer/ songwriter Bill Gaither’s multi-award winning Homecoming Video and Concert Series to the White House to Carnegie Hall. Over the years the Trio garnered eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association, as well as a prestigious Grammy nomination.
The Martins are scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. Sunday.
5. We The Kingdom
The multi-generational family band—consisting of brothers Ed Cash and Scott Cash, Ed’s daughter Franni, his son Martin and dear friend Andrew Bergthold—grew roots when the Cash brothers were just kids.
The band released its first singles, "Dancing on the Waves" and the breakout hit single "Holy Water", followed by their debut EP, Live at the Wheelhouse, in 2019. This garnered the band four nominations at the 51st GMA Dove Awards, ultimately winning the Dove Award for New Artist of the Year. In 2020, the band released their debut album, Holy Water which contained the previously released singles "Dancing on the Waves" and "Holy Water" as well as "Don't Tread on Me", "God So Loved" and "Child of Love". The band earned two Grammy Award nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, with Holy Water for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, and the title track being nominated for the Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. In 2021, the band won the GMA Dove Award for Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year and Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year for Holy Water (2020), and earnt a nomination for the Worship Recorded Song of the Year for "God So Loved" at the 52nd GMA Dove Awards.
We The Kingdom is scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. Sunday.
