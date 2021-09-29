McAlester's City Charter outlines information regarding the city's wards and adjustment of ward boundaries, which is set to occur every 10 years following the federal Census.
1. How many wards does the McAlester City Charter say there must be in the city?
There shall be six city council wards.
2. Who will determine the new boundaries?
There shall be a Ward Commission consisting of seven members. Each City Council person shall appoint one member to the Commission. These six members shall, with the affirmative vote of at least four, choose the seventh member, who shall be chairperson.
3. Are there any restrictions on who can serve on the city's Ward Commission?
No member of the Commission shall be an elected official or be employed by the City.
4. Who appoints commission members and when are the appointments to be made?
The City Council shall appoint the Commission no later than one year and five months before the first general election of the City Council after each federal decennial census, or no later than one year and five months before the first general election in a non-census year selected by the City Council upon a three-fourths majority vote.
5. How long do the city's Ward Commission members serve, how can they be removed, and are they paid for their services?
The Commission's term shall end upon adoption of a ward plan, as set forth in § 6.04(c).In the event of a vacancy on the Commission by death, resignation or otherwise, the City Council shall appoint a new member to serve the balance of the term remaining. No member of theWard Commission shall be removed from office by the City Council except for cause and upon notice and hearing. Members of the Commission shall serve without compensation.
