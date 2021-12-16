Travel Oklahoma gives information on holiday light displays in the area and across Oklahoma. More listings can be found by visiting www.travelok.com.
1 Christmas in the Park in Tuskahoma
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma puts on an annual free drive-thru Christmas lights display at the tribe's Capitol grounds in Tuskahoma located at 163665 N. 4355 Road (Council House Road.) The display will be open through Dec. 31 with free hot chocolate given out Dec. 17-18 from 6 to 9 p.m.
2 Garden of Lights in Muskogee
Muskogee Parks and Recreation sets up more than 120 acres of of trees and water areas decorated for the holidays along with animated displays of deer, squirrels and birds peppered along the pathways of Honor Heights Park. The entrance to the park is located off of West Okmulgee Street and Honor Heights Drive in Muskogee. Admission is $5 per car and $10 per passenger van/bus with free admission on Monday nights. Park opens daily at 5:30 p.m. through New Year's Day.
3 Castle Christmas in Muskogee
After making the drive or stroll through Honor Heights Park, experience one of the world's largest collections of holiday inflatables and Christmas lights at this year's Castle Christmas, held at the Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W Fern Mountain Rd. in Muskogee. Castle Christmas will also feature camel and pony rides for the kids and a special visit from Santa and Rudolph. The event is free with donations appreciated and runs through Dec. 31.
4 Rhema Christmas Lights in Broken Arrow
Join thousands of annual visitors at the Rhema Christmas Lights and witness over two million shimmering lights synchronized to Christmas music. This much-loved lights display in Broken Arrow began in 1982 and has been attracting visitors ever since. Visitors to the display can drive through the lights in their own vehicle or get out of the car and walk around the park. The display is located at 1025 W Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow and is free to the public.
5 Chickasha Festival of Light
Recognized as one of the top holiday light shows in the nation, the Chickasha Festival of Light features more than 3.5 million twinkling lights in Shannon Springs Park, at 2400 S 9th St. in Chickasha. Drive through the displays and gaze in wonder at dazzling light scenes, animated displays and even a computer animated light show synchronized to favorite holiday tunes. The display is open through Dec. 31 and admission is free.
