lettertosanta2.jpg

Close-up photos of letters Harry Hyland, wrote to Santa Claus on Dec. 21, 1899, and again in January 1900 while an 8-year-old student at the Wingate School in Haverhill. These are being provided as a courtesy by Lawrence native Joseph P. Blanchette, Hyland's grandson. Blanchette believes these letters, which he received from his mother, more than a decade ago, may be the oldest existing Santa Claus letters.

 Photos courtesy Joseph P. Blanchette
Here are some reminders as the McAlester News-Capital prepares to publish letters to Santa this year.

1 When will letters to Santa be published?

The McAlester News-Capital will publish letters to Santa in a Special Christmas Eve print edition on Saturday, Dec. 24.

2 When is the deadline to send letters to Santa?

Letters can be sent no later than 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

3 How can I get my child's letter published?

This year's letters will be grouped by classroom.

All letters to Santa should be typed and teachers can email them to llund@mcalesternews.com by no later than 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

Each letter to Santa should include the name and age of the child.

4 How can I check the status of my child's letter?

If a teacher does not get a timely response from News-Capital staff, that likely means the letters didn't go through. 

Anyone with further questions or checking the status of their Santa letters can contact Reina Owens by calling 918-421-2010.

5 What should my child write about in the letter to Santa?

Children can write to tell Santa what they want for Christmas, talk about the delicious cookies and treats they will leave by the fireplace, tell Santa how good they were this year, or anything else that comes to mind for the holidays.

