Close-up photos of letters Harry Hyland, wrote to Santa Claus on Dec. 21, 1899, and again in January 1900 while an 8-year-old student at the Wingate School in Haverhill. These are being provided as a courtesy by Lawrence native Joseph P. Blanchette, Hyland's grandson. Blanchette believes these letters, which he received from his mother, more than a decade ago, may be the oldest existing Santa Claus letters.