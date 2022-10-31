The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention answers questions about the 2022-2023 influenza season. More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2022-2023.htm.
1 Will new flu viruses circulate this season?
Flu viruses are constantly changing so it’s not unusual for new flu viruses to appear each year. More information is available at https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/viruses/change.htm.
2 When will flu activity start and peak?
The timing of flu is difficult to predict and can vary in different parts of the country and from season to season.
3 Does a flu vaccine protect me against COVID-19 ?
No. Flu vaccines do not protect against COVID-19. Flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death in addition to having been shown to have other important benefits.
Likewise, getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection against COVID-19, but those vaccines do not protect against flu. Visit the CDC’s FAQ page for information about COVID-19 vaccinations.
4 Does a flu vaccination increase my chance of getting COVID-19?
No. There is no evidence that getting a flu vaccination raises your risk of getting sick from COVID-19 or any other coronavirus. (Common human coronaviruses usually cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold.)
5 Is it safe for me to visit health care professionals if I have the flu?
Health care professionals may have different practices for diagnosing and treating flu during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as wearing masks in a health care setting or offering telemedicine. If you have flu symptoms and are at higher risk of serious flu complications, you should call your health care professional as soon as possible to tell them about your symptoms. They may decide to treat you with flu antiviral medications. Follow the recommendations of your health care provider and CDC for doctor visits.
