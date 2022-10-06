The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives general information about the upcoming flue season and when to get a flue shot. More information can be found by visiting www.cdc.gov.
1 What is CDC's recommendation for getting a flu vaccine this season?
Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, with few exceptions as has been the case since 2010. New this season, however, is a preferential recommendation for the use of higher dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines in people 65 and older over standard dose, unadjuvanted flu vaccines.
2 What viruses will this season flu vaccine protect against?
There are many different flu viruses, and they are constantly changing. The composition of U.S. flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated as needed. The recommendations for the 2022-2023 season include two updates compared with the recommended composition of last season’s U.S. flu vaccines. Both the influenza A(H3N2) and the influenza B(Victoria lineage) vaccine virus components were updated.
3 Are there flu vaccines taht are recommended over others?
Yes, for some people. For the 2022-2023 flu season, there are three flu vaccines that are preferentially recommended for people 65 years and older. These are Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine, Flublok Quadrivalent recombinant flu vaccine and Fluad Quadrivalent adjuvanted flu vaccine. There is not a preferential recommendation for one of these three higher dose or adjuvanted flu vaccines over the others.
4 When will flu activity begin and when will it peak?
The timing of flu is difficult to predict and can vary in different parts of the country and from season to season.
5 Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine durin the same visit?
Yes, you can get a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same time if you are eligible and the timing coincides.
Even though both vaccines can be given at the same visit, people should follow the recommended schedule for either vaccine: If you haven’t gotten your currently recommended doses of COVID-19 vaccine, get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you can, and ideally get a flu vaccine by the end of October.
