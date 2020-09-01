McAlester Public Schools details the process after an individual tests positive for COVID-19 and when a campus might be closed due to the virus.
1. What should I do if someone in my family tests positive for an active case of COVID-19?
If a staff member or student tests positive, call the school and please be prepared to share the date the sample was taken that later tested positive for COVID-19 and the date on which any COVID-19 signs or symptoms developed. You will be connected to a contact tracer who can calculate the isolation and self-quarantine periods and work with you to identify close contacts who will need to self-quarantine.
If the person who tests positive is not a student or staff member, everyone who lives with that person should quarantine. Typically the isolation for the positive individual would need to last for the 10 days after the positive test or after symptoms developed. If the infected person is cleared from isolation, fellow family members would CONTINUE to self-quarantine for an additional 14 days. Notify the school of any students or staff members who must quarantine and for how long. If needed, a district contact tracer can help calculate the isolation period for an infected person AND the likely length of an extended self-quarantine for the rest of the family members.
See the earlier section Positive Cases and Contact Tracing for more details.
2. How will I know if my child is a close contact?
A contact tracer or teacher will reach out to you to share that along with the length of the self-quarantine and a form letter with specific guidance.
3. What information will the district release?
The district is bound by FERPA, the federal privacy law. So it cannot release personally identifiable information about any student who is a positive case. This protects personal and family privacy and thus encourages people to report positive cases to the district. Contact tracers are to notify close contacts of self-quarantines without revealing the identify of the person who tested positive. The district only releases numeric tallies of isolation and quarantine cases for students and staffs at the site level. Please do not pressure contact tracers or other district personnel for the identities of people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The district cannot release that information.
4. When would a school be closed due to COVID-19?
When a school has areas that need deep cleaning and cannot be closed off without affecting school operations, the site may temporarily close. If a school site needed to temporarily close for deep cleaning, the district would send an E-Note text and email about that to all district contacts in PowerSchool, with additional text and voice messages to parents at the affected school.
In the event 35% of the student and staff population are quarantined, the individual school will need to close.
5. When might the entire district go to Distance Learning?
The district's Pandemic Response Committee meets regularly and monitors the county's new case rate and state alert system status, student and staff absenteeism, and the district's contact tracing tallies to determine if any large-scale Distance Learning might be needed across a school or the entire district. In the event 35% of the district student and staff population are quarantined, the entire district would need to go to Distance Learning. However, something that could force the district into a widespread closure regardless of the county alert level would be if it exhausts its substitute pool such that it cannot adequately staff in-person instruction.
Extracurricular activities could be impacted if the county enters a Yellow, Orange or Red status. For Yellow status, all fans are required to wear masks. For Orange status, there will be a limited number of fans allowed in attendance while wearing masks and social distancing. For Red status, there will no fans allowed in attendance to these events. The precise nature of that impact will likely not be known in advance given the large number of variables.
