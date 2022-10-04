The Oklahoma State Election Board provides information regarding voter registration deadlines for the upcoming Nov. 8 mid-term elections.
1 When is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming Nov. 8 mid-term General Election?
The voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election is quickly approaching. The deadline to register to vote or update your registration before the upcoming election is Friday, Oct. 14.
2 When must voter registration applications be received by the election board?
Applications must be received or postmarked by the Oct. 14 deadline in order for voters to be eligible to participate in the Nov. 8 election.
3 How can a Voter Registration Application be obtained?
Individuals can fill out a Voter Registration Application using the OK Voter Portal “wizard.” Applications filled out using the “wizard” must be printed, signed, and mailed or hand-delivered to the appropriate County Election Board to complete the process. Applications are also available at all 77 County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries.
4 Who should update their voter registration information?
Voters who have recently changed their name or moved should verify their registration through the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board. “A lot of changes take place when people move, get married or divorced, and often voter registration is the last thing on their minds until election season rolls around – and often it’s too late. With several state and federal elections on the ballot, we want to make sure voters’ registrations are up to date when they cast their ballot this November,” said Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.
5 Is voter registration available to anyone who has not yet turned 18 years-old by the Oct. 14 registration deadline?
Voters who will turn 18 years old on or before Election Day can pre-register by submitting their Voter Registration Application to their County Election Board now. Those needing more information can contact their local County Election Board or go to the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
