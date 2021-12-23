Volunteers working on the 46th McAlester Community Christmas Dinner talk about the deadline for registration to participate in the event.
1 When is the deadline for McAlester and Krebs residents to sign up and register to participate in the 46th Annual Community Christmas Dinner?
We will take calls until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
2 Does online registration end at that time as well?
We can take no more signups after 5 p.m. on, Friday, Dec. 24, which is Christmas Eve, whether by phone or by online registration.
3 How do you sign up or register before the deadline?
The phone number for McAlester or Krebs residents to call to register before the deadline is 918-421-2920. They can sign up online if they prefer at McAlesterChristmas.com. Those who would like to volunteer to help with food deliveries on Christmas Day can also sign up to help by calling the 421-2920 phone number or online at McAlesterChristmas.com.
4 Who can sign up to participate?
It's open to anyone living inside the McAlester or Krebs city limits. No age or income guidelines are in place. The idea is to make sure that everyone living within the city limits of McAlester and Krebs will have a full holiday dinner on Christmas Day. Volunteers plan to deliver the dinners on Dec. 25, Christmas Day, to all of the McAlester and Krebs residents who sign up in advance. All of the meals will be delivered, with none available for pickups or carryouts. Plans are to have all of the meals delivered by 1 p.m.
5 Are donations needed to help pay for the community dinner?
Yes, donations are needed because volunteers who put on the dinner each year have no other source of funding to pay for the meals they are giving away free of charge.Anyone wanting to help can mail a donation to Community Christmas Dinner; P.O. Box 291; McAlester, OK; 74502. Checks should be made payable to McAlester Community Christmas, volunteers said.
