Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris details the Shop With The Sheriff program with the deadline to register coming Dec. 16.
1 What is Shop With The Sheriff?
We want to help kids have a merry Christmas by taking them to lunch and then taking them shopping at Walmart. We have some great donors that helped us take more kids this year and we want to make it special. One year, I saw a kid spend all his money through this on presents for his family and that really tugs at the heart strings. We wanted to make sure to help out him and his family after that because that's what Christmas is all about.
2 When is deadline to register?
Friday, Dec. 16 is the deadline to register. We don't have a lot of entries this year like we usually do and we want to make sure kids have the opportunity to participate.
3 Are their any guidelines to register?
It's open for any kids that would like to go have lunch and shop with the sheriff and deputies. It doesn't matter if you're rich or poor, we just want to help anybody we can. We want to make sure to help people and show kids that we're good guys and we'll help them anyway we can.
4 How can I sign up my child?
Anyone can come to the Sheriff's Office at 1210 N. West St. and there's a box in the lobby. Just sign a form and place it in the box to get registered.
5 When is Shop With The Sheriff?
We will do it on Thursday, Dec. 22. We will take the kids to lunch and then take them over to Walmart to do their shopping.
