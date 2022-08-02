The Oklahoma Tax Commission gives information on the state's sales tax holiday which begins Friday and runs through Sunday night.
1. What is a sales tax holiday and who can benefit from it?
A sales tax holiday is a period of time when retail sales taxes are not collectible or payable on a specific class of purchases. Oklahoma's 2022 sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7. Under the special holiday law, if an item is tax exempt, anyone may make the purchase tax-free.
All retailers are required to participate and may not charge tax on items that are tax-exempt during the sales tax holiday weekend.
2. What items are exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday?
Sales of any article of clothing or footwear designed to be worn on or about the human body and the sales price of the article is less than $100 are exempt.
3. What items are not exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday?
Any special clothing or footwear that is primarily designed for an athletic activity or protective use that is not normally worn except when used for athletic activity or protective use for which it is designed. Accessories including jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches, and other similar items carried on or about the human body, without regard to whether worn on the body in a manner characteristic of clothing are considered taxable. The rental of clothing or footwear is also taxable.
4. How is an exchange of merchandise handled during the tax holiday?
If a customer buys an eligible item during the sales tax holiday and later exchanges it for the same item in a different size or color, tax is not to be charged even if the exchange is made after the sales tax holiday. If a customer buys an eligible item during the sales tax holiday and returns the item after the tax holiday period for credit on the purchase of a different item, sales tax applies to the sale of the newly purchased item, even if it would have been eligible for the exemption during the sales tax holiday. If a customer buys an eligible item before the holiday period but returns the item during the sales tax holiday period and receives credit on the purchase of a different item of eligible property, no sales tax is due on the sale of the new item.
5. I am ordering items online. Will these qualify for the sales tax holiday?
Eligible items sold to purchasers by mail, telephone, email or internet shall qualify for the sales tax exemption if the customer orders and pays for the item and the retailer accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period.
