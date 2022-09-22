The Oklahoma Press Association and Oklahoma Attorney General's Office detail upcoming Open Meeting & Open Records 2022 Seminars.
1 What are the Open Meeting & Open Records 2022 Seminars?
Attorney General John M. O'Connor and the Oklahoma Press Association invite you to attend any of these free sessions designed to deal directly with your questions and concerns about Oklahoma’s Open Meeting and Records Acts.
2 Who can attend the seminars?
Anyone who deals directly with open meetings and records will benefit from this opportunity to discuss those issues with General Counsel to the Attorney General.
Local organizations are invited, including city council representatives, county offices, school board representatives, attorneys, agency representatives and law enforcement. Requirements on access to public records and the conduct of public meetings will be explored in depth, and your questions will be welcomed.
3 How much does it cost?
All workshops are FREE to attend and no registration is required.
Continuing education credit hours are available from the following groups. When you check in at a seminar, confirm that you complete the required CE form to receive credit:
• Attorneys receive three MCLE credit hours from the Oklahoma Bar Association for attending the seminar.
• New school board members receive three credit hours from the Oklahoma State Department of Education
• Technology Center board members earn three credit hours from the state Department of Career and Technology Education. (approval pending)
• Law enforcement earn three credit hours from CLEET.
4 When and where are the seminars?
All seminars are from 1 to 4 p.m.
Enid – September 26
• Autry Technology Center, Room 201, 1201 W. Willow Enid, OK 73703
Tulsa – October 3
• OSU - Tulsa, Conference Center/Administration Hall, Auditorium, 700 N. Greenwood Ave., Tulsa, OK 74106
McAlester – October 17
• Eastern Oklahoma State College (McAlester campus), Clark Bass Building, Room: 215, Conference Center, 1802 E College Ave. McAlester, OK 74501
Lawton – October 24
• Cameron University, McMahon Centennial Complex, McCasland Foundation Ballroom, 501 SW University Drive, Lawton, OK 73505
Oklahoma City – November 14
• Metro Tech Conference Center, Business Conference Center, Auditorium, 1900 Springlake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73111-5240
5 What if I can't attend the seminar?
Order OPA's official Open Meeting & Records book that includes the complete text of the Open Meeting Act and Open Records Act, plus it's updated annually after each State legislative session. Order online at https://okpress.com/store/viewproduct.aspx?id=15689382
