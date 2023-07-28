Shared Blessings Assistant Director of Operations Dillon Roberts details the upcoming Back-to-School Bash.
1 What is the Shared Blessings Back-to-School Bash?
The benefit of the Back To School Bash is to help the kids begin their school year with essential items that they need.
There are no income guidelines, but the student must be present to receive free socks and underwear, hygiene products, clothes, and more. We also have several games and music to make it a fun time.
2 When and where is this year’s event?
This year’s event is set for 4-6 p.m. Aug. 3 at Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ in McAlester.
3 When did the event start?
It started in 2003 and used to be held at the organization’s building at 1558 S. Main St. in McAlester until a flash flood forced it to be moved to the Main and Oklahoma Church of Christ.
4 How can I help with the event?
The biggest way to get involved and help is monetary donations, because typically we purchase things in bulk and that way we can kind of replenish and purchase items we need for it.
Anyone can also donate to Shared Blessings’ Hope and Hunger Campaign, which raises money, supplies, food, clothes, beds, hygiene items, and more to go toward children in need. More information is available at http://www.sharedblessings.tv.
5 What else does Shared Blessings do?
Shared Blessings now hosts about 1,200 children each year at its back-to-school event and hopes to continue serving the community.
The organization began in 1998 through the efforts of Devonna Edwards and now serves more than 2,500 people each month.
Shared Blessings partners with area churches, civic organizations, businesses, corporations, agencies, foundations and individuals to address needs by providing beds, clothing, and meals, offers financial assistance, and more.
