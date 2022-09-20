McAlester High School provides information about this year's homecoming festivities.
1. When and where is the homecoming parade again?
The homecoming parade is set for 6 p.m. Sept. 20 along Choctaw Avenue starting from Fifth Street and going to Second Street.
2. What is the backup plan in case of bad weather?
If the Tuesday event is cancelled due to weather, the school has a backup date for the parade to start at the same time Thursday.
3. How does the parade and voting work?
Students will vote on who will be named the homecoming queen. Homecoming queen candidates and their escorts will again ride in vehicles along the route.
4. How many candidates are there?
The all-school homecoming ceremony includes 35 homecoming queen candidates and escorts from various school-sponsored activities.
5. When will the homecoming queen be announced?
The homecoming queen to be announced prior to the Sept. 23 football game set for a 7 p.m. kickoff against Tulsa Memorial.
District officials invited people to show school spirit at all the festivities.
