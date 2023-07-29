Organizer Reed Marcum details the upcoming J. Michael Miller Backpack Giveaway.
1 What is the J. Michael Miller Backpack Giveaway?
It’s an annual event that offers a free bag full of school supplies to any child in need without any income guidelines. A child just has to be present.
2 How did it get started?
I wanted to help people in need after I saw a fellow student who needed a bag and some shoes when I was younger. So me, my stepdad, J. Michael Miller, and mom, Angie, organize the event each year with the help of volunteers.
3 When is this year’s event?
This year’s event is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at 323 ½ E. Carl Albert Parkway in downtown McAlester.
4 How should I get in line for the giveaway?
The car line starts at the intersection of Main Street and Adams Avenue. Drivers must then continue east along Adams Avenue and turn right at Fifth Street, go through the roundabout on Washington Avenue and Fifth Street. Drivers must then turn right into the alley and exit on Third Street.
5 Who does the event honor?
The event honors the memory of Hudson Campbell, the 2-year-old child of Kelley and Michael Campbell, who died of complications resulting from pediatric cancer in 2018.
The event also honors Kenna Mattioda, Leann Yandell, Sergeant Miles Tarron, and Donna Curry.
