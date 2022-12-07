5 THINGS TO KNOW: When and where is the Community Christmas Concert in McAlester?

Rodney Briggs details the upcoming Community Christmas Concert set for Saturday in McAlester.
1 What is the Community Christmas Concert?
The free Christmas concert enters its13th year with this year's production titled "This Christmas Concert." It's presented as the McAlester Community Choir with Orchestra.
2 What does the show include?
This year's show has new music with outstanding new arrangements of some traditional favorites.
A multitude of singers signed up for the production, which will feature musicians for the 19-piece orchestra from all around Oklahoma and a few surrounding states.
"This Christmas Concert" features the music and arrangements of Pinkzebra — which is the pseudonym of someone described as a successful composer and music producer, whose songs have been performed by choirs around the world, but who is not further identified.
3 When and where is this year's concert?
It's set for 7 p.m. on Saturday night, Dec. 10, at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium.
4 When do doors open?
Doors open an hour early at 6 p.m. Immediately following the concert's conclusion that evening, a Christmas reception for the orchestra, choir and audience members is set at the Puterbaugh Center at Fifth Street and Adams Avenue, or 501 N. Fifth St., sponsored by the Ardeneum of Oklahoma.
5 Where should I park?
Organizers ask those attending the reception to walk the four blocks or so to the east along Adams Avenue from S. Arch Thompson to the Puterbaugh Center to hopefully avoid traffic congestion in the area.
