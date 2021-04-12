McAlester Public Schools Assistant Superintendent of Finance Chad Gragg details the next steps after voters passed a $34.9 million bond initiative for a new middle school and event center.
1. McAlester voters approved the bond initiative. What’s the next step?
School board members passed a resolution authorizing the sale of bonds. It set a meeting for 12:45 p.m. April 22 at the Old McAlester High School for a two year, $2.9 million general obligation building bond to be offered for sale.
2. What does that mean?
This is kind of the down payment on the large bond. We have to sell that and send that to the attorney general to make sure we have all our ducks in a row. After that, our next step is to go through a trust authority — which is either through the city of McAlester or Pittsburg County because the school can't do it. They sell the remainder of the bonds and that's where we get the rest of the money.
3. Why must the school go through a trust authority?
Schools must go through a trust authority for a few reasons. 1.) It works as a type of escrow account to help facilitate the exchange of large sums of money. 2.) Using a trust authority enables the school to receive all of the funds from the approved bond in the first year, upfront, so we are able to fund the construction of the new buildings. If the school waited to sell one bond per year for the next 20 years to receive all its proceeds, the cost of construction would be much higher & likely impossible to accomplish the intended purpose of the bond.
4. What are the next steps after the sale?
Once the bonds are sold, we will schedule a closing date (similar to buying a house) to finalize all the legal paperwork and the bank who wins the bid with the lowest interest rate will wire the funds to our bank. Concurrently with this process, we will begin advertising and accepting bids from construction companies. We will have a separate board meeting to open the bids & then a second board meeting to accept the best bid after we have had time to research and vet the construction companies. This process should take a few months after the closing date scheduled for July 1, 2021.
5. How does the bond payment work?
We can't sell all of our bonds at once because there's a law that states you can't indebt a community more than 10% of the total taxable valuation in any given year. Our valuation is about $100 million so we could only do about $10 million per year. What we do and how we're able to keep taxes flat is by selling a small bond this year and then give that money as an annual payment to the trust authority; then collect the property taxes to pay back the finance company, we will repeat this every year until the bonds are paid off. This methods allows us to use a small fraction of our bonding capacity, roughly 15-18% in any given year, so if another need arises down the road we are more than capable of addressing it.
