The Rentiesville Dusk ‘Til Dawn Blues Festival gives information on what to expect at the 32nd annual event this weekend held in Rentiesville.
1. What is the Dusk ‘Til Dawn Blues Festival?
The festival is three days and nights of ongoing blues music. This year’s lineup features 30 bands or solo artists on three different outdoor stages, with each day’s and night’s events set for 5 p.m. through 5 a.m.
2. What are the dates of the festival?
September 2, 3, and 4
2. How much are tickets?
Tickets are $18 per day with kids admission free.
3. Is there a way to volunteer?
Yes, volunteers can work three hours before or during the event. Volunteers will get in that night for free and a half-off ticket or a T-shirt.
4. Where can I see a list of performers?
The list of performers and the time they are scheduled to perform can be found on the Rentiesville Dusk ‘Til Dawn Blues Festival Facebook page and online at DCMinnerBlues.com.
5. How do I get to the festival from McAlester?
To get to Rentiesville from McAlester, head north on U.S. Highway 69. After passing under Interstate 40 in Checotah, continue two miles north on Highway 69 and take the Rentiesville exit.
