Ashley Kennon with the McAlester Regional Health Center talks about the upcoming MRHC Health Fair and Trunk-R-Treat.
1. When will the event be held?
It's from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Life Church, (1300 South George Nigh Expressway).
2. What other groups or organizations are involved?
McAlester Main Street is a co-sponsor of the event. Sam Wampler Freedom Ford and Community Care are also co-sponsors.
3. What will the McAlester Regional Health Center do during the health fair?
The event will be drive-through only. The hospital will be having giveaways and will offer vouchers for screenings.
4 Will the health screenings be conducted during the Health Fair/Trick-R-Trunk event?
No. We will hand out vouchers for health services and tickets for prizes. Screenings will be conducted later in clinics at the hospital. Close to 1,100 appointments are available. You will have to book an appointment. We will have until Dec. 31. Vouchers are for things such as EKGs, hernia checks, pediatric assessments, manual breast exams and other health screenings.
Lab vouchers will also be available.
5. Are any other health services going to available at the MRHC Health Fair/Trick-R-Trunk event?
We are going to have flu shots. We are partnering with the health department which will be giving drive-through flu shots at the health fair.
