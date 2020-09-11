Wilburton Police Department Assistant Chief John Ford details the Back the Blue Bull Bash set for Saturday.
1. How did the Back the Blue Bull Bash start?
We were looking for something as a fundraiser so could get some much needed equipment. The chief was wanting to come up with some ideas and we came up with the Bull Bash. This is our fourth Bull Bash and it's worked really well for us to come up with money for equipment. And kudos to Chief Bias because he was all-in from the beginning.
2. What kind of equipment has the department purchased with those funds?
We've bought equipment for the police department itself. It's helped us get some different items we need, like this time we're gong to get some bullet-proof vests.
3. What is scheduled at the Bull Bash?
A lot of bull rides. We buck out anywhere from 30 to 50 different riders. It's like a PBR event — even though they're not involved in it. We're also going to have a giveaway with several items: a grill, an ice chest, and more.
4. What kind of impact does this have on the community?
We just wanted something that raises funds for us, plus it gives back to the community. We've got bull riders that come in here and they stay in the motels and eat here so it's kind of a win-win for everybody. They help us out and we give back to the community. We usually draw a pretty good crowd and it helps bring in revenue for the city.
We just want everyone to know how grateful the police department is for the response we've received from our sponsors — they've been great to us — and the people just love it. It actually helps bring the police department and the community together. We're all out there together and we're all having a good time.
5. Are there any COVID-19 protocols for the event?
That's going to be up to the individual. Whether they want to wear a mask or not, that'll be fine. As far as any concerns, everybody knows about the social distancing and if they prefer to wear a mask or things like that, we'll make sure that everyone is safe and everything is done in the proper way.
