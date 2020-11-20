The Oklahoma Center for Poison or Drug Information details what a caller to the state's poison control center can expect when dealing with a possible poisonings, bug bites and stings, and rashes and plants.
1. What is the toll-free number to call the Poison Center?
1-800-222-1222 is a national number. It will call the nearest U.S. Poison Center based on your phones area code. Please save the number in your phone contacts. You can easily add the number by texting the word 'POISON' to 797979.
2. What should l do if I think someone is poisoned?
If you think someone is poisoned or if you have a question about a poison, you should contact the Poison Center by calling 1-800-222-1222. If the person is unconscious, having difficulty breathing or having a seizure, you should dial 9-1-1.
3. What should I expect when I call the Poison Center?
Our specialists may ask for the following information before they are able to provide callers with treatment recommendations in the case of a poison emergency:
Name of caller
Zip Code
Phone Number
Name and age of poisoned person (depends on call)
Name of product (depends on call)
Amount of product missing or ingested
Dose or concentration of product
Past Medical History
Allergies/Medication
4. Can I call the helpline if it is not an emergency?
Yes, you can call the Poison Helpline with questions. It does not have to be an emergency to call. You may be placed on hold if an emergency call comes in during a non-emergency call. When should I call 911 and when to call the Poison Center? If the person is not conscious or not breathing, call 9-1-1 immediately. The 9-1-1 services will dispatch an ambulance, police and/or fire if necessary. If the person is conscious and breathing, call the Poison Center right away even if you are not sure. Do not wait for the person to look, feel or get sick.
5. Who will answer my call?
Medical professionals (pharmacists and nurses) with advanced training in toxicology answer calls. If all available specialists are answering other calls you will have the option of holding for the next specialist or leaving a message.
What kind of additional information would I need to provide when I call?
It is important to remember that the information you share with us is necessary to properly assess the situation and to give the most accurate recommendations.
