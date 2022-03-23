The IRS gives information about his year’s tax season’s deadlines and what to expect after filing a tax return. More information can be found by visiting www.irs.gov/faqs.
1 When is the deadline to file taxes?
Taxpayers have until April 18 to file their state and federal returns.
2 How can I check the status of my refund?
Taxpayers can check the status of their federal refund online at irs.gov/refunds and through the state of Oklahoma at oklahoma.gov/tax.html
3 How quickly will I get my refund?
The IRS issues most refunds in less than 21 calendar days. However, it’s possible your tax return may require additional review and take longer. Where’s My Refund? has the most up to date information available about your refund.
It is taking the IRS more than 21 days to issue refunds for some 2020 tax returns that require review including incorrect Recovery Rebate Credit amounts, or that used 2019 income to figure the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC).
4 It's been longer than 21 days and I haven’t gotten my refund. Why?
Some tax returns take longer to process than others for many reasons, including when a return:
• Includes errors, such as incorrect Recovery Rebate Credit
• Is incomplete
• Needs further review in general
• Is affected by identity theft or fraud
• Includes a claim filed for an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit.
• Includes a Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation PDF, which could take up to 14 weeks to process
We will contact you by mail when (or if) we need more information to process your return. If we’re still processing your return or correcting an error, neither Where’s My Refund? or our phone representatives will be able to provide you with your specific refund date. Please check Where’s My Refund? for updated information on your refund.
5 Why is my refund amount different?
If your refund amount is different than you expected, it may be because we made changes to your tax return including corrections to any Recovery Rebate Credit or Child Tax Credit amounts. Also, all or part of your refund may have been used (offset) to pay off past-due tax or debts.
