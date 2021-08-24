The McAlester City Charter outlines how the city's personnel system is designed to operate.
1. What does the city's Merit Principle say about how appointments and promotions of city employees should be handled?
All appointments and promotions of City officers and employees shall be made solely on the basis of merit and fitness demonstrated by a valid and reliable examination when applicable, education, experience, or other evidence of competence.
2. How does the City Charter says removals, demotions, suspensions and layoffs should be handled?
Removals, demotions, suspensions, and layoffs shall be made solely for the good of the service.
3. What does the city's Merit System entail?
The City Charter required that within 12 months of the effective date of the charter that the City Council provide by ordinance for the establishment, regulation, and maintenance of a merit system governing personnel policies necessary to effective administration of the employees of the City's departments, divisions, and other organizational units.
4. What does that include?
It includes, but is not limited to,classification and pay plans, examinations, force reduction, removals, working conditions, provisional and exempt appointments, in-service training, grievances and relationships with employee organizations.
5. Are bonds required of any city officers or employees?
The City Manager, the Chief Financial Officer, and such other officers and employees as the Council may designate, before entering upon their duties, shall provide bonds for the faithful performance of their respective duties, payable to the City, in such form and in such amounts as the Council may prescribe, with a surety company authorized to operate within the state. The City shall pay the premiums on such bonds. The bonds of the City Manager and the Chief Financial Officer shall be in an amount of at least one percent (1%) of the total current annually budgeted expenditures for the City, but no less than two hundred thousand dollars ($200,000.00).
