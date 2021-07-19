McAlester's City Charter addresses the city's general duties and powers.
1. Where are the city's powers vested?
All powers of the City shall be vested in the City Council, except as otherwise provided by law or this Charter and the Council shall provide for the exercise thereof and for the performance of all duties and obligations imposed on the City by law.
2. What is the city council's responsibility when acting on behalf of the city?
The City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to the City of McAlester.
3. What does meeting that responsibility require of the city council?
It shall carry out its trusteeship duties with the utmost degree of good faith, probity, diligence, and loyalty to the interests of the people of McAlester.
4. How are the city's policies defined?
The City Council shall define the policies and goals of the City.
5. What is the process for making sure polices and goals are followed?
To ensure that policies are followed and goals are achieved, it shall exercise its oversight responsibilities through regular, systematic and rigorous performance monitoring.
