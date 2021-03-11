5 THINGS TO KNOW: What should I know about the history of Daylight Saving Time?

The Old Farmers Almanac details the history of daylight saving time. This year's time change will occur Sunday, March 14 at 2:00 a.m.
1. Why did daylight saving time begin?
An Englishman named William Willet first came up with the idea in 1907 after he noticed that the shutters of houses were tightly closed even though the Sun had risen and lobbied for lawmakers in Britain and the United States to adopt changing clocks in April and September, but his proposals were ridiculed. After World War I began, the governments recognized the need to conserve coal with Britain adopting the time change first in 1916 with the United States adopting the change in 1918.
2. Were farmers for or against daylight saving time?
Although popular belief is that farmers were the reason for the time change, farmers were its strongest opponents claiming the changes only benefited office workers and the leisure class. Farmers still oppose daylight saving time today, saying the preference is for early daylight to tend to fields and a standard time sunset for ending work at a reasonable time.
3. How many times has daylight saving time been abolished or changed?
Dairy farmers were successful in having Congress overturn daylight saving time in 1920. After World War II began, the time changes were reinstated to save fuel and energy. After the war was over, daylight saving time started being used on and off in different states on days of the state's choosing. In 1966, Congress passed a bill for consistent use of the time changes due to confusion with interstate train and bus service. In 1986, Congress extended daylight saving time with the goal to conserve oil used for generating electricity. The current dates for the time change was set by Congress in 2005.
4. What states and U.S. territories do not observe daylight saving time?
Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The state of Arizona also does not observe the time change, but the Navajo Reservation located inside the state does.
5. What is the official name, is it saving or savings?
The correct term is "daylight saving time" with the technical explanation being is that the word “saving” is singular because it acts as part of an adjective rather than a verb.
