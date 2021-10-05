Shawn Smith, 911 Director McAlester/Pittsburg County E911, details what to expect when you call 911 during an emergency.
1. When should I call 911?
Call 911 for emergencies only. 911 should be called for incidents where it is vital that units respond immediately including: fires, any medical problems, car wrecks, and law enforcement incidents that are in progress, that have just occurred, or where a suspect is in the area. Calling 911 for any reason other than reporting an Emergency is prohibited.
2. What should I know when talking with a 911 call-taker?
Know the location of the Emergency and the phone number you are calling from. A 911 call-taker first needs the address or intersection where the emergency is so that in case the call is disconnected, responders can still be dispatched. Phone companies do not always provide the caller's location to 911 centers. The 911 call-taker will also ask for the phone number you are calling from in case the call is disconnected.
3. What else is important when I call 911?
Listen to the call-taker, provide the information they ask for, and if you can do so safely, follow their instructions. 911 call-takers are highly trained and only ask for information that is vital for responders. Following instructions from the Call-Taker does not prevent responders from being dispatched.
4. What if I can't remember vital information?
During the extreme stress of an emergency, it can be easy to forget your address and phone number. So write it down. Include the correct assigned 911 address, apartment number, city, state, zip code, and phone number with area code. Only post this information where it cannot be seen from outside of your house or business.
5. What else do I need to know?
None of the information provided is meant as a guarantee of what will happen during any emergency or incident.
Remember, you are in the best position to make decisions regarding your safety and should do what you decide is safest always and above all else.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.