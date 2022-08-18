Megan Waters, executive director at Keep McAlester Beautiful, details what to do after the McAlester Recycling Center started accepting glass again.
1. We can recycle glass again?
Yes we can! Bring your glass to McAlester Recycling Center, 301 E. Polk Ave., (the former National Guard Armory). During 2020, the recycling center had to shut down for a few months. When it opened back up, we were not able to bring our glass. Now, finally we can!
2. What do I need to do with my glass?
Please rinse out all bottle and jars, and you don’t need to put your lids back on. If the lids are plastic, include them in your plastic recycling bin. You do not need to separate your glass by color, just bring to the recycling center. You gently put items over the fence onto a table. Not only your bottle and jars, but you can bring picture glass and home windows. If bringing windows, or picture glass, they need to be out of the frames. They do NOT take pyrex/corning ware, auto glass or mirrors. Your glass can be in a bag or box, or not.
3. Where does this glass go after it leaves McAlester?
Dlubak Glass in Okmulgee will remove the glass from us at no cost. Glass is 100% recyclable and can be recycled endlessly without loss in quality or purity.
4. Anything else new at McAlester Recycling?
Yes! You can also recycle your cooking oil there. Put your cooking oil in a container with a lid and put it on the ground in the recycling area near it’s sign. The cooking oil sign is on your left as you enter the drive through, directly across from the cardboard bin. And, something that happens behind the scenes, the city of McAlester received a grant to purchase a new plastic baler. This will make transporting plastic much more cost effective for the city.
5. How is Keep McAlester Beautiful involved in McAlester Recycling?
The City of McAlester owns and runs McAlester Recycling. Keep McAlester Beautiful promotes the center. In fact, says Waters, Keep McAlester Beautiful members and volunteers are the reason we began recycling in McAlester 10-plus years ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.