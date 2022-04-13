The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation details how Oklahoma children between the age of 14 and 16 can apply to attend this year's Wildlife Youth Camp.
1. What is Wildlife Youth Camp for?
Are you interested in a career as a game warden or perhaps a fisheries or wildlife biologist? The Wildlife Department's annual Wildlife Youth Camp is an excellent opportunity for youth to explore possible careers in fish and wildlife management. The entire camp is conducted by game wardens, wildlife and fisheries professionals, and dedicated hunters and anglers. And, the camp is free
2. When is it?
The 2022 Wildlife Youth Camp is June 12 - 17 at the OU Biological Station. The deadline to apply is April 15th.
3. Who should attend?
Youth camp is competitively open to all Oklahoma youth 14 to 16 years old. All applying youth must have been enrolled in school the previous year and have an interest in fish and wildlife law enforcement or management.
4. What will attendees learn?
Fishing, self-defense, wildlife law enforcement, archery, wildlife identification, rifle/shotgun shooting, ropes course, wildlife management, and more.
5. What is needed to apply?
■ Be 14-16 years of age (applicants must turn 14 prior to June 12, 2022).
■ Write an essay (about 75 words) describing why they wish to attend the camp, why they should be selected, and what they expect to learn.
■ Provide one letter of recommendation (by someone other than a family member).
■ Provide a photograph of a recent outdoor-related event or activity.
■ Be ready to have a fun week!
The applications is available online at www.wildlifedepartment.com/education/youth-opp/wildlife-youth-camp.
