The Oklahoma State Fair answers general questions about the annual event that runs Sept. 15 through Sept. 25. More information can be found by visiting www.okstatefair.com.
1. What are the State Fair hours?
The Fair officially opens at 10 a.m. Certain gates will be accessible at 8 a.m. daily to accommodate Equine & Livestock shows in the barns. Exhibit buildings are open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Outdoor exhibits are open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Midway closing time is at the discretion of management. Please note: The operating hours of the Oklahoma State Fair and any of its attractions or exhibits may change without notice or compensation due to capacity, inclement weather, or special circumstances.
2. What are daily admission prices?
Advance outside gate admission tickets for adults (ages 12 & older) are $8, children (ages 6 - 11) are $4. Tickets are available at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office, online or by calling 405-948-6800. Season passes are $25 at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office. Once the Fair opens, adults (ages 12 & older) are $15; children (ages 6-11) are $8 and season passes are $40.
3. Are there any Discount Days this year?
Monday, September 19: Military Monday - All active duty, retired, veterans and their spouses (Military I.D. required) receive free outside gate admission and $4 Sky Eye Wheel ride tickets.
Tuesday, September 20: Pepsi $2 Tuesday - $2 outside gate admission, $2 Little Book of Big Deals, $2 each carnival ride, and $2 Sky Eye Wheel ride tickets for everyone!
Wednesday, September 21: Senior Day – Free admission for Senior Citizens 55+ (I.D. required), $4 Sky Eye Wheel ride tickets.
Thursday, September 22: Thrifty Thursday – $5 outside gate admission for everyone (children 5 and under free), $2 Little Book of Big Deals, and ride all day armbands for just $25!
There are acres and acres of free parking available, located on both the north and south sides of the property and handicapped parking is available at most gates. Advance single-day paid parking passes are $5 and discount season parking passes are available for $25 at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office. Once the Fair opens, single-day paid parking passes are $10 and season parking passes are $50.
4. What are some of the events this year?
Disney On Ice will perform from Sept. 15-19 at Jim Norick Arena. Xtreme Bulls and Broncs will be held Sept. 23-24 at Jim Norick Arena. Musical entertainment includes Tracy Lawrence, Colt Ford, Foghat, Blue Oyster Cult, and more. See www.okstatefair.com for more dates and times.
5. What is the address to the fair?
The address is 301 General Pershing Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
