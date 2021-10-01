5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is there to do at the Tulsa State Fair?

The Tulsa State Fair gives information about the annual event that began Thursday. More information can be found by visiting www.tulsastatefair.com
1. How long does this year's fair run?
Sept. 30 - Oct. 10, 2021
2. How much are tickets?
Adult: $12; Youth (5 - 12): $8; Seniors (62+): $8; Military: $8; Children (Under Age 5): free. Seniors and military must provide ID to receive the discounted ticket. Mega Ride Passes are $75. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at www.tulsastatefair.com.
3. What are the dates and times for Disney on Ice?
Disney on Ice performances will be held Friday, Oct. 1 through Sunday, Oct. 3 with three performances at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m.. and 7:30 p.m.
Paid ticket required which will include gate admission. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.tulsastatefair.com.
4. What musical guests will be performing at the fair this year?
Friday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m. P.O.D., Saturday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m. Dru Hill, Sunday, Oct. 3 Alicia Villarreal, Monday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m. Zach Williams, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m. Josh Turner, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 8 p.m. Vanilla Ice with special guests The Ying Yang Twins, Thursday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m. Dirty Honey, Friday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. Eli Young Band, Saturday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m. Chris Janson, and Sunday, Oct. 10, 4 p.m.: La Energía Norteña.
Seating inside the Oklahoma Stage VIP section are available for purchase which includes gate admission. All remaining seats are free with paid gate admission. VIP tickets are available for purchase online at www.tulsastatefair.com.
5. Are there any special promotions this year?
Mattress Firm Monday Ride-A-Thon: Monday, October 4*
Save $10 on a ride wristband by picking up a coupon at your local Mattress Firm (does not include Gate Admission and Extreme Rides). Price without Mattress Firm's coupon is $45.
Arby's Ride-A-Thon: Wednesday, Oct. 6*
Save $10 on a ride wristband by picking up a coupon at your local Arby's (does not include Gate Admission and Extreme Rides). Price without Arby's coupon is $45.
Collector's Pin: Thursday, Oct. 7
The first 3,000 guests paying Gate Admission will receive a free 2021 Limited Edition Tulsa State Fair Lapel Pin, while supplies last. Show your proof of purchase at any guest service location.
