Michelle Marston, wellness coordinator for the Pittsburg County TSET Healthy Living Program, details the upcoming Hike for Whole Health.
1. What is the inspiration behind this event?
The Hike for Whole Health, sponsored by the Tri-County Coalition which represents Latimer, Haskell and Pittsburg Counties, is intended to bring awareness to the importance of physical activity to our whole health, including not only physical health, but mental, emotional, and spiritual health as well.
2. What is scheduled for the event?
There is a short, easy hike and a longer, more rugged hike scheduled. Both hikes will be held at 10:00am and at Noon. There will be 1 door prize drawn for each hike and you must be present to win. The first 50 participants will receive a drawstring hiking bag filled with other prizes.
3. What is the planned route for the event?
The short, easy hike is the Outdoor Classroom Trail and the longer, more rugged hike is a portion of The Mountain Trail.
4. What kind of impact do you hope this event has on the community?
We hope it encourages the public to spend a day in the outdoors, enjoying nature and getting some physical activity.
5. How can people participate or register to be on the route?
No registration fees are required. If you notify them at the gate that you are there for the Hike for Whole Health, you will not be required to pay park fees for the day. Any donations made will be used to purchase door prizes for next year. Hike for Whole Health can be found on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Hike-for-Whole-Health-743995052372220/
