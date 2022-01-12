The Oklahoma District Attorney's Council gives information on the Oklahoma Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program underway across the state. More information can be found by visiting www.uvedok.org.
1. What is the UVED Program?
The Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion (UVED) Program is a statewide initiative aimed at reducing the number of uninsured vehicles on Oklahoma roadways. Since 2018, the UVED Program has deployed camera units across the state, taking photographs of license plates and comparing them to the Oklahoma Insurance Verification System (OKIVS). License plates associated with a valid personal line of insurance are immediately rejected; all other photographs are forwarded to the UVED Program for review. Owners of vehicles believed to be in violation of Oklahoma’s Compulsory Insurance Law receive a Notice to Respond that contains a copy of the photograph taken and instructions on how to proceed. In order to participate in the UVED Program, a citizen must acquire liability coverage, pay a $174.00 enrollment fee, and promise to maintain coverage for a period of two years.
2. Why is the program needed?
Industry studies have estimated up to 26 percent of vehicles traveling on Oklahoma roads may be uninsured, one of the worst rates in the nation. Due to revenue challenges, individual law enforcement agencies and district attorneys find it difficult to enforce Oklahoma’s Compulsory Insurance Law in an efficient manner. Thus, the UVED Program was created by statute in 2017 to address Oklahoma’s uninsured vehicle rate without overburdening citizens or the Courts.
3. How does the UVED program benefit me?
The purpose of the UVED Program is to divert cases of insurance non-compliance away from the court system. Although owners of vehicles found to be operating without the requisite coverage could be ticketed or charged with a misdemeanor with fines and court costs in excess of $250.00, this program seeks to keep Oklahomans away from criminal proceedings by notifying the owners of uninsured vehicles of the potential for charges before law enforcement intervenes.
4. What if I received a notice but have insurance?
Citizens believing they are not liable for any reason may provide documentation to the UVED Program by disputing their notice. Due to the way insurance policies are reported, vehicle owners with insurance policies in good standing may still receive a rotice to Respond. These rare occurrences are easily rectified by contacting your insurance agent, who must make the necessary adjustments on the Oklahoma Insurance Verification System using the number on the notice you received. Citizens believing they are not liable for any reason may provide documentation to the UVED Program via this website, by telephone at (405) 806-8833, or by email to UVED@dac.state.ok.us.
5. How do I resolve my notice and what happens if I ignore it?
Oklahoma citizens who have received a notice are eligible to respond to and resolve their notices online and through the mail. The easy-to-use online portal features the ability to both pay and contest notice located at www.uvedok.org. If ignored, the citizen will receive additional notices regarding this and future incidents, and may have criminal charges filed by the district attorney's office closest to the notice recipient.
