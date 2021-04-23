5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is the significance of National Mental Health Awareness Month?

National Mental Heath Month is observed in May. The National Alliance on Mental Health talks about why the month is needed and how to receive help.
1. What is National Mental Health Month?
Mental Health Month was established in 1949 to increase awareness of the importance of mental health and wellness in Americans' lives, and to celebrate recovery from mental illness. The month focuses on bringing tools, resources, and education to the general public.
2. What is this year's message?
This year's message will continue to amply that "You are not alone." The organization will use this time to focus on the healing value of connecting in safe ways, prioritizing mental health and acknowledging that it’s okay to not be okay through blogs, personal stories, videos, and other mediums.
3. Why is the month important?
It means that mental health is a hot topic and that is good news. It means the stigma for mental health issues is slowly going away and that mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. Healthcare workers and individuals feel they can discuss mental health more openly. However, it doesn't mean that there isn’t still work to do, however. Through these events, we can expel myths, educate the public and show support for the many people affected by mental health conditions.
4. Why is mental health important?
Mental health is essential for a person's overall health. Prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can recover from mental disorders and live full and productive lives.
5. How can I get help from NAMI?
The NAMI HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.– 8 p.m., Eastern time by calling 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or emailing info@nami.org. A person can also text NAMI to 741741 during a crisis to connect with a trained crisis councilor. The HelpLine can also be reached through online chat by visiting NAMI.org.
