5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is the significance of Indigenous Peoples' Day?

Read more about the history behind Indigenous People's Day and how it came to fruition.
1 What is Indigenous Peoples' Day?
Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October and recognizes Indigenous Peoples which populated the Western Hemisphere for tens of thousands of years before Christopher Columbus or explorers before him arrived in what became America.
2 What's the history of Indigenous Peoples' Day?
Dozens of U.S. cities, states, colleges and corporations commemorated Indigenous Peoples’ Day. South Dakota is believed to be the first state to officially recognize the day as Native Americans’ Day in 1990. Alaska, Oregon and Vermont also officially established the day as a holiday with 10 states, including Oklahoma, officially celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day.
3 How does Columbus Day relate to Indigenous Peoples' Day?
Christopher Columbus Day became a federal holiday celebrated on the second Monday of October after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed legislation to commemorate the Italian American's arrival in what became America in 1492.
President Joe Biden last year became the first U.S. president to commemorate Indigenous Peoples' Day. He signed a proclamation hailing Native Americans' strength and culture — while also signing a proclamation for Columbus Day that recognized contributions of Italian Americans in general and noted the significance of honoring devastation Native Americans faced in the years afterward.
“For Native Americans, western exploration ushered in a wave of devastation: violence perpetrated against Native communities, displacement and theft of Tribal homelands, the introduction and spread of disease, and more,” Biden wrote. “On this day, we recognize this painful past and recommit ourselves to investing in Native communities, upholding our solemn and sacred commitments to Tribal sovereignty, and pursuing a brighter future centered on dignity, respect, justice, and opportunity for all people.”
4 What kind of closures are there for the day?
The United States Postal Service and post offices close in observation of Columbus Day, as will most banks, government offices and libraries.
5 How can I celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day?
The McAlester Indigenous Peoples' Day Committee organized an event with a parade leading to Chadick Park on Monday that starts at 4:30 and ends around 8 p.m..
