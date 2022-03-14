Information is provided from Oklahoma's Open Records Act, under Title 51, 24A.1- 24A.2 of the Oklahoma state statutes.
1 What is the reason for Oklahoma's Open Records Act?
As the Oklahoma Constitution recognizes and guarantees, all political power is inherent in the people. Thus, it is the public policy of the State of Oklahoma that the people are vested with the inherent right to know and be fully informed about their government.
2 What about those who may not want information released through public records?
The Oklahoma Open Records Act shall not create, directly or indirectly, any rights of privacy; nor shall the Oklahoma Open Records Act, except as specifically set forth in the Oklahoma Open Records Act, establish any procedures for protecting any person from release of information contained in public records.
3 What is the purpose of the Oklahoma Open Records Act?
The purpose of this act is to ensure and facilitate the public's right of access to and review of government records so they may efficiently and intelligently exercise their inherent political power.
4 What about those who claim a privacy right for individuals?
The privacy interests of individuals are are adequately protected in the specific exceptions to the Oklahoma Open records Act or in the statutes which authorize, create or require the records.
5 Do those who submit information to public bodies have a right to keep that information from being accessed by the public?
Except where specific state or federal statutes create a confidential privilege, persons who submit information to public bodies have no right to keep this information from public access; provided the person, agency or political subdivision shall at all times bear the burden of establishing such records are protected by such a confidential privilege. Except as may be required by other statutes, public bodies do not need to follow any procedures for providing access to public records except those specifically required by the Oklahoma Open Records Act.
