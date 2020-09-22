5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is the Pittsburg County Back the Blue Walk going on this weekend?

John Baldwin, commanding officer of Oklahoma Supporters of Freedom Inc., details this weekend's walk to show support for area law enforcement officers.
1. What was the inspiration behind the walk?
There has never been a more important time to show our support for Law Enforcement than right now. Cities and towns across this great nation have had enough of the bashing of our LEO's, and are standing up to show them the respect they deserve.
In the past few months we have watched the morale of our LEO's deteriorate. We have watched as politicians, mayors, city councils and administrations demean and vilify our LEO's until they just walk away. We have watched budgets cut, departments downsized, and entire LEO agencies dismantled. The notion of having a society without Law Enforcement is absurd.
2. Who can attend the walk/gathering?
Everyone that supports our LEO's is welcome to attend even if you don't live in Pittsburg County. Attendees are encouraged to bring Thin Blue Line Flags, Blue Line American Flags and Traditional American Flags to show your support.
We would like to encourage area businesses to attend and show your support for our LEO's. We will be coordinating with all of our first responders to get as many of them to attend as possible and bring their emergency vehicles.
3. Where will people meet?
We will assemble at First Street and Choctaw Avenue at 9 a.m. The walk will start at 9:30 or shortly thereafter. We will walk east on Carl Albert Parkway from First to Fifth Street, walk south on Fifth to Choctaw Avenue and walk west on Choctaw Avenue back to First Street.
4. Will there be prizes?
We will have 1st, 2nd and 3rd place cash prizes for the best Back The Blue banners or signs, so everyone get creative. If you are unable to walk the route you are more than welcome to stand or sit along the route with your banner, signs and flags.
5. What is Oklahoma Supporters of Freedom Inc.?
The Oklahoma Supporters of Freedom Incorporated is a nonprofit charitable organization. We provide a volunteer public safety service to the people of Oklahoma. This service may include; auxiliary community policing, emergency response to natural disasters, fire fighting, search and rescue, domestic violence education and prevention, child abuse prevention, help promote fund raising/benefits for families in need, and help provide for the general welfare of the people of Oklahoma.
