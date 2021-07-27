5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is the new severe t-storm category that will set off alerts on phone?

The National Weather Service will indicate the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail by adding a “damage threat” tag to Severe Thunderstorm Warnings with a cell phone alert starting July 28.
1. Why were categories added to severe thunderstorms?
The NWS developed three categories of damage threat for severe thunderstorm warnings to distinguish between high-impact and low-impact events. The categories, in order of highest to lowest damage threat, are destructive, considerable, and base. These tags and additional messaging are designed to promote immediate action, based on the threats.
2. What are the categories?
The criteria for a destructive damage threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds. Warnings with this tag will automatically activate a Wireless Emergency Alert on smartphones within the warned area.
For a considerable damage threat, the criteria is at least 1.75 inch diameter (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA.
The baseline or “base” severe thunderstorm warning remains unchanged, 1.00 inch (quarter-sized) hail and/or 58 mph thunderstorm winds. This will not activate a WEA. When no damage threat tag is present, damage is expected to be at the base level.
3. What is a Wireless Emergency Alert?
WEA is a public safety system that allows customers who own compatible mobile devices to receive geographically targeted, text-like messages alerting them of imminent threats to safety in their area. WEA alerts only cover critical emergency situations such as alerts issued by the President of the United States, alerts involving imminent threats to safety or life, Amber Alerts about missing children, and alerts conveying recommendations for saving lives and property
4. What is the average number of storms that reach the "destructive" category?
On average, only 10 percent of all severe thunderstorms reach the destructive category each year, nationwide. Most of these storms are damaging wind events such as derechoes and some of the larger, more intense thunderstorms, called “supercell” storms that can typically produce very large hail in their path.
5. What other severe weather events are categorized?
Tornado and flash flood warnings are both categorized with the only difference being that all tornado warnings are sent via WEA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.