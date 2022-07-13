The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services gives information on what the new 988 mental crisis helpline is and what people can expect when it is dialed.
1. What is 988?
988 is the number approved by the Federal Communications Commission to replace the 11-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number. The 988 Mental Health Lifeline will operate 24/7 and offer services for mental health crisis calls. Operators are licensed and certified health crisis specialists who answer calls, connect to and dispatch local services and mobile crisis teams. Approximately 80% of callers will experience resolution of crisis after interacting with the 988 Helpline.
2. What happens if a person needs immediate help?
When needed, the 988 call center will dispatch statewide mobile crisis teams to the situation for further assessment and intervention. Approximately 70% of crisis situations can be resolved at this touchpoint, reducing the need for law enforcement intervention and costly hospitlizations.
3. Can 988 help me set up an appointment?
The center is equipped with the ability to make same day or next day appointments at every community mental health, comunicty behavorial health, and comprehensive community addciton recovery centers across Oklahoma.
4. Can the center help with transportation to appointments?
Each year, more than 20,000 trips are made by law enforcment to assit Oklahomans in need of menthal health crisis services. This model allows the ability for private sector companies to provide transportation services to individuals experencing a psychiatric crisis greater than 30 miles.
5. Who did the state of Oklahoma choose to operate the 988 call center?
Solari Crisis & Human Services will operate the statewide call center. Solari’s Arizona crisis line is one of the top-performing hotlines in the country. Solari is well-acquainted with system buildouts in states with large rural areas. Solari has helped thousands of individuals and families get connected to help through their crisis call center, she added. Additionally, Solari offers a continuum of crisis and human services, including a 24/7 peer-support Warm Line, Serious Mental Illness (SMI) determinations, 2-1-1 information and referral, dispatch services and other in-kind services to the community.
