5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls?

The National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center details National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls. More information can be found by visiting www.niwrc.org
1. When is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls and what is it about?
May 5. This day of observance shines a light on the staggering number of abducted and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
2. What are the numbers?
Available data from the U.S. Department of Justice indicates that Native women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average murder rate, there are more than 5,000 cases of missing American Indian and Alaska Native women and that 55 percent of Native women have experienced domestic violence.
3. What is the goal of the movement?
The movement encourages local communities to increase awareness of the issue and work at the tribal, state and federal levels to build better communication and legal framework to create clarity on jurisdictional responsibilities, and improve efforts to find those who are missing.
4. How can I show awareness?
People can show awareness by wearing red on May 5. Virtual events will be held online at www.niwrc.org/mmiwgnatlweek21 from April 29 through May 5 to call the nation and the world to action in honor of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
5. How else can I raise awareness?
People can participate in a self-paced Running for Justice: Remembering Missing & Murdered Indigenous Relatives virtual run/walk between May 5-9. Registration is open at www.events.elitefeats.com/justice21 for the independent 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon. Participants are encouraged to upload their times and photos. All donations will be divided between three organizations: National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, Native Women’s Society of the Great Plains, and Rising Hearts.
