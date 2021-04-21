5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is the Moto X-Treme Circus coming to town this weekend?

Moto X-Treme Circus gives information about their upcoming shows this weekend at the Pittsburg County Cattleman's Association Arena located on the grounds of the Expo Center.
1. What is the Moto X-Treme Circus and when are the shows scheduled for?
The Moto X-Treme Circus is a high-energy adrenaline rushing show that combines action sports with the most spectacular circus thrill acts. Three shows are scheduled this weekend. One at 7:30 p.m. Friday with two Saturday shows at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
2. What are the featured acts and how long are the shows?
The X-Metal Riders, BMX freestyle, The Globe of Death with five motorcycles at the same time, aerial thrills from the Sky Masters, a pendulum wheel, the Nuclear Stunt Girls and more will perform in an hour and a half show.
3. How much are tickets?
Online tickets are $14 for the first 100 sales and $20 for each sale after that. Children online tickets are $8. Tickets sold at the box office are $20 for adults and $12 for children. A limited number of tickets for a ringside box seat can be purchased for $150 which includes a table for six people, a meet and greet with performers, free photo opportunities, and a free poster.
4. Where can I buy tickets?
A limited number of pre-order tickets can be bought online for a discount at www.motoxtremecircus.com or at the box office the day of the shows.
5. When will the gates open?
The gates will open one hour before each show?
