Joe Fisk details the mission and upcoming events through Friends of Dow Lake in Haileyville.
1. What is the mission for Friends of Dow Lake?
Friends of Dow Lake was created to reinstate the lake environment as it once was. Dow Lake is a Haileyville City property that had fallen into great despair through actions of past city policies. With changes in city leadership and vision it took on a new light. Friends of Dow Lake was created to nurture and carry on with the programs for the betterment of the lake area and the community.
2. What are some projects the organization has conducted?
With the help of the city in cleaning up the property, Friends of Dow Lake has also created annual events to include clean-ups, Spring Kids Fishing Derby and Haunted Hayride in the fall. Friends of Dow Lake has also worked with city leaders to install fishing dock, playground equipment, gazebos, grills, picnic tables, shore fishing areas and lighting.
3. How is the group funded?
Friends of Dow Lake is a nonprofit group that doesn't yet have a 501 c3 and is funded primarily through donations and out of pocket.
4. What are some upcoming events?
Our next upcoming event is the Spring Kids Fishing Derby for ages 12 and under to be held 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24, 2021. Our next hayride event will be around Halloween and it's always a good time. We will have free food at both events.
5. How can someone get involved?
Friends of Dow Lake has a Facebook Page with 625 members to help keep folks informed on what's going on at the lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.