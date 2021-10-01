5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is the Keep McAlester Beautiful annual fall cleanup and how can I help?

Megan Waters, executive director of Keep McAlester Beautiful, details the nonprofit's annual fall cleanup that starts this weekend.
1. I’m new to the area, how does the annual fall cleanup work?
Keep McAlester Beautiful has two weekends in October set aside for citizens of McAlester to get rid of all the old junk they don’t want and can’t get rid of easily. Bring it to the former national guard armory at 301 E. Polk. There may be a line of vehicles and trailers. Come in from 6th street and be prepared to off load what you brought, so bring some helpers! We happily take donations too.
2. What can I bring to the annual fall cleanup?
Pretty much everything you want to get rid of. Mattresses, hot water heaters, electronics that plug in or run on battery, tires, car batteries, refrigerators, commodes, roof shingles just to name a few. Save your hazardous stuff like pesticides and motor oil till the 9th for our special day. Shredding then too.
3. This is great, can I help?
Absolutely! Volunteers must be 16 or over for this. Come inside the armory and sign a waiver, put on a vest and gloves and we will show you how it’s done.
4. Can I bring brush?
Take brush to the landfill west of McAlester. They will be open the same hours we are, 9-3 Saturdays and 12-3 Sundays. Brush drop off is free, but don’t bring your brush to the armory.
5. Can I bring paint?
We take oil based paint on the 9th (hazardous waste day). If you have water based paint, latex paint, it is not hazardous. Take the lid off, let it dry out and throw it away in your regular receptacle.
