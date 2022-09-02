The Honobia Bigfoot Organization gives infoamation on the organization's annual event that will be held this year for the 16th year. More informaiton can be found by visiting www.honobiabigfoot.com.
1. What is the Honobia Bigfoot Organizaiton?
The Honobia Bigfoot Organization is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to providing scholarships to deserving students in towns surrounding the Honobia area. We raise money for these scholarships through donations and our annual festival/conference. Currently, we are providing scholarships to Smithville, Battiest, Clayton, Talihina, and Buffalo Valley.
2. When will this year's festival be held?
The annual Bigfoot Festival and Conference will take place Sept. 31 and Oct.1 in Honobia, Oklahoma.
Whether you’re a serious Bigfoot scholar or a seeker of folklore, you’ll find fellow explorers at the Kiamichi Christian Mission, located at Highway 144 and Indian Trail Highway in the deep woods of tiny Honobia.
3. What else is happening?
The Bigfoot 5k/1 mile will be held Oct. 1 in Honobia. The event is free and registration will be from 6:30-7:30 a.m. Oct. 1 with the race beginning at 8 a.m.
4. Is there places to camp or place an RV?
Yes, tent camping starts at $10 per night with RV camping starting at $30 a night. Three Dorms will be available, one on the North ridge with a restroom and two on the South ridge with new restrooms. There is no charge to sleep in the dorms.
5. Where is Honobia located?
Honobia is located in a beautiful part of Southeast Oklahoma. We are in the heart of the Kiamichi Mountains which is known for its beautiful forests and crystal clear steams. Many of the people that live in this area have deep ancestral roots to the Choctaw Nation, and those traditions are still alive today. The exact address to the event is 37529 Indian Rte 144, Honobia, OK 74549.
