See You at the Pole gives information on the annual prayer rally held every fourth Wednesday in September across the globe.
1 What is See You at the Pole?
See You at the Pole is a global movement of prayer which is student-initiated, student-organized, and student-led. It revolves around students praying together on the fourth Wednesday in September, usually before school and usually at the school's flag pole.
2 How did the annual event start?
See You at the Pole was inspired by the initiative of students in one youth group in Burleson, Texas, early in 1990. The teenagers felt led to go and pray at night at several area schools during a weekend youth group retreat. They had a profound time of prayer, and their experience was shared with thousands of other youth from across Texas in the form of a challenge in June 1990 at a large conference. More than 45,000 students on 1,200 campuses in Texas and three other states were documented at the first See You at the Pole in September of that year. The movement continued to grow nationally and internationally from 1991 on.
3 Is it legal?
Yes. The right of students to gather and pray outside of instructional time—while at school—is a Constitutionally protected form of free speech. This has been affirmed in regard to "Equal Access Clubs" by the 1990 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Westside Community Schools v. Mergens.
4 Who can participate?
Students of all ages have been the primary participants of See You at the Pole. The largest groups have been at middle/junior high schools and high schools.
5 Who sponsors the event?
There is no sponsor for See You at the Pole. The students at each school initiate and lead this event. A student-led Christian club, Equal Access club, or other recognized organization on campus may choose to make See You at the Pole an "official activity" of their club.
