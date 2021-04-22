The Old Farmer's Almanac details the history of Mother's Day and it's observance in the United States.
1. When is Mother's Day observed?
In the United States, Mother’s Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday in May. In 2021, it will be May 9. Although Mother’s Day is a national holiday widely observed in the U.S., it is not a federal or public holiday.
2. What is the history of Mother's Day?
Three woman, Ann Reeves Jarvis, Julia Ward Howe, and Anna M. Jarvis, all believed there should be some sort of day for mother's, whether it was to promote peace between the former Union and Confederate families, for mothers to gather to prevent the cruelty of war and the waste of life since mothers of mankind alone bear and know the cost, or a simple to day to honor a mother.
Evidence suggests that original ideas was for a “Mothers’ Day” — a day for mothers, plural, not a day for one’s own mother — on which mothers would get together for a day of service to help out other mothers who were less fortunate than they were.
3. What state was the first to adopt Mother's Day?
In 1907, Anna Jarvis held a private Mother's Day celebration in memory of her mother, Ann Jarvis, in Grafton, West Virginia. In 1908, she played a key role in arranging a church service that attracted 407 children and their mothers.
West Virginia was the first state to officially adopt the holiday with other state's following. Congressmen from Texas and Alabama introduced joint resolutions to make Mother's Day observed nationwide.
4. When was Mother's Day designated a legal holiday?
President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill in 1914 designating the second Sunday in May as a legal holiday to be called “Mother’s Day”—dedicated “to the best mother in the world, your mother.” For the first few years, the day was observed as a legal holiday, but in absolute simplicity and reverence—church services were held in honor of all mothers, living and dead.
5. Why did Anna Jarvis try to stop the holiday?
Many people, including Anna Jarvis, believed that Mother’s Day was largely commercialized, with card companies, flower shops, jewelry stores, gift shops, restaurants, hotels, and department stores advertising promotions and special deals for this event. Anna Jarvis, in her lifetime, unsuccessfully filed a lawsuit to stop the over-commercialization of Mother's Day.
