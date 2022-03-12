The National Institute of Standards and Technology gives information on Daylight Saving Time and the concept and history of the time change.
1 What is Daylight Saving Time?
Daylight saving time (DST) is the part of the year when we advance our clocks by one hour, shifting the time of day in relation to where the Sun is above Earth. In other words, during DST the "daylight" begins an hour later in the morning and lasts an hour longer in the evening. This change helps keep the hours of daylight coordinated with the time that most people are active. Proponents feel that this saves energy because in the spring and summer months more people may be outside in the evening and not using energy at home. There are, however, ongoing debates about how much energy is saved
2 When was DST first introduced?
DST was formally introduced in the United States in 1918. Today, most of the country and its territories observe DST. However, DST is not observed in Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation, which does observe DST.
3 What are the rules of DST?
The rules for DST changed in 2007 for the first time in more than 20 years. The new changes were enacted by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which extended the length of DST in the interest of reducing energy consumption.
The rules increased the duration of DST by about one month. DST is now in effect for 238 days, or about 65% of the year, although Congress retained the right to revert to the prior law should the change prove unpopular or if energy savings are not significant.
4 When is DST?
Daylight saving time (DST) begins each year on the second Sunday in March at 2 a.m. (local time).
Clocks must be moved ahead one hour when DST goes into effect so at 2 a.m. it becomes 3 a.m.
The changeover back to standard time (ST) occurs on the first Sunday in November at 2 a.m. (local time).
Some people change their clocks the night before and some do it the next morning, and many computer clocks and cell phones update automatically.
5 Who regulates DST?
Historically, local jurisdictions were allowed to decide when they would locally switch to DST, or not to observe DST at all. The Uniform Time Act of 1966 defined the rules for the dates of DST and all regions that practice DST use the same transition days. However, that same bill allows states to legislatively decide whether to practice it or not. Also, the date rules sometimes change, most recently in 1986 and 2007, extending the length of DST. The Department of Transportation oversees and regulates DST.
