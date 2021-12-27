History.com gives information on the history of celebrating the new year.
1. Who is believed to have first celebrated the new year?
The earliest recorded festivities in honor of a new year’s arrival date back 4,000 years to ancient Babylon, who celebrated the first new moon following the vernal equinox, a day in late March with an equal amount of sunlight and darkness.
2. Who made Jan. 1 the first of the year?
Julius Caesar established Jan. 1 as the first day of the year after consulting with astronomers and mathematicians. He partly changed the first of the year to honor the month’s namesake: Janus, the Roman god of beginnings, whose two faces allowed him to look back into the past and forward into the future. 90 days were added to the calendar to align it with the sun.
3. Who were the first to make new year resolutions?
The Babylonians are believed to be the first to have made resolutions in order to earn the favor of the gods and start the year off on the right foot.
4. Why are babies born on New Years celebrated?
The use of a baby as a personification of the new year has been traced to ancient Greece, where an infant in a basket was paraded around to mark the annual rebirth of Dionysus, the god of wine and fertility. Tradition states babies born on the first of the year grow up to be lucky and bring joy and good fortune to those around them.
5. What religions do not celebrate the new year on Jan. 1?
Those religions and cultures using a lunar calendar have continued to observe the beginning of the year on days other than Jan. 1. The Jewish religion calendar, the new year begins on Rosh Hashana, which falls between Sept. 6 and Oct. 5. The Chinese New Year is celebrated for a month beginning in January or early February.
