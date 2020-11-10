A volunteer from the El Modena High School basketball program joins other volunteers to place 1148 American flags on display for the sixth annual Orange Field of Valor at Handy Park in Orange, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. The flags are a tribute to honor veterans and active duty military personnel and those that have died serving their county. The event is presented by the Community Foundation of Orange and other community sponsors. (Leonard OrtizThe Orange County Register via AP)